Lil Wayne accused of ‘new low’ by Denise Bidot in shocking video

Rapper Lil Wayne comes under fire after being accused of breaking up with Denise Bidot via text on Mother’s Day in a viral video.

Denise Bidot, 38, took to Instagram Stories to share a message that suggested the split had left her heartbroken.

“Breaking up with someone on Mother’s Day is diabolical,” she wrote, adding, “Prayers up though. God always pulls me through. Walking with faith.”

In a follow-up video that has since gone viral, Denise Bidot made serious claims against Lil Wayne, including emotional and physical abuse.

“Wayne literally kicked me and my daughter out on Mother’s Day today,” she said.

“I am just recovering from surgery. I am five weeks out from a whole mommy makeover. I can’t even lift boxes. But this man has his assistants coming to help kick us out today… and broke up with me on Mother’s Day through text.”

Denise Bidot, who has a daughter from a previous relationship, told her followers that she was struggling to process her emotions. “If y’all got lawyer recommendations, please send them,” she said.

She also claimed that Lil Wayne had other women flown in on the same day.

“I know he has two girls being flown in today, and who knows how many plethora of girls he has,” she stated. “I’ve been nothing but supportive to this man, loved him ‘til the end of the world.”

In one of the most serious accusations in a viral video, Denise Bidot alleged that Lil Wayne had physically harmed her.

“This man has actually laid a f—ing hand on me,” she claimed.

“And you know what’s crazy is, they always say we’re so stupid for love, and I thought it was a mistake. But I know other women he’s put his hands on.”

Despite everything, she revealed plans to return to Lil Wayne’s house with her daughter, saying, “We’re gonna see what really goes down. This is absolutely crazy and a new low, even for him.”

Lil Wayne and Denise Bidot have had an on-and-off relationship since going public on Instagram in June 2020.

Lil Wayne has yet to respond to the latest allegations.