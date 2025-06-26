‘Lilo & Stitch 2’ in development at Disney

Disney on Thursday announced development on ‘Lilo & Stitch 2,’ a sequel to the box office hit, which was released in May this year.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

The studio made the announcement in an Instagram post, timed to June 26, aka 6-26.

The number refers to Stitch, the wild blue-haired alien, known as Experiment 626 in the movie.

Confirmation about works on ‘Lilo & Stitch 2’ comes after the original earned over $923 million worldwide, having a reported budget of about $100 million.

The movie started out small, meant to be a Disney+ original, which fits its fun, wild, Stitch-like energy — but then Disney changed their minds and decided to release it in theatres instead.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Walt Disney Studios (@disneystudios)

‘Lilo & Stitch’ is a remake of the 2002 animated film by Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois.

Read more: ‘Lilo & Stitch’ takes over ‘Sinners’ for a Box Office feat

Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, the film is about a lonely young girl, played by Maia Kealoha, who makes friends with a crazy blue dog.

The dog is actually an alien on the run, created to be a dangerous creature. Zach Galifianakis and Billy Magnussen play aliens in human form who are chasing the dog, known as Experiment 626.

Chris Sanders reprises his role as the voice of Stitch, while the movie also stars Tia Carrere, Zach Galifianakis, and Billy Magnussen in a heartwarming blend of adventure and comedy.

While Disney has confirmed the works on ‘Lilo & Stitch 2,’ the studio did not reveal any details about the creative team or cast members.