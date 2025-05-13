WATCH: Disney shares fresh sneak peek into ‘Lilo & Stitch’

Disney has shared another captivating glimpse into the highly anticipated live-action ‘Lilo & Stitch’ movie.

The short video clip features Stitch, the mischievous blue alien, causing chaos in his new home after Lilo adopts him from the animal shelter.

As Stitch curiously explores his surroundings, Lilo’s older sister, Nani, tries to rein in the mess and maintain order in their living space.

In the viral snippet, fans are treated to a nostalgic moment as Lilo delivers the beloved line from the original film, “Ohana means family, and family means nobody gets left behind or forgotten.”

Disney shared the teaser with a simple caption: “oof.”

The internet quickly lit up with excitement as fans expressed their enthusiasm for the ‘Lilo & Stitch’ release.

This upcoming film reimagines the 2002 animated classic in a live-action format and is set to hit theatres on May 23.

Chris Sanders reprises his role as the voice of Stitch, while the movie stars Maia Kealoha, Tia Carrere, Zach Galifianakis, and Billy Magnussen in a heartwarming blend of adventure and comedy.

Earlier, ‘Lilo & Stitch’ director Dean Fleischer Camp said that they tried to make a movie “that rhymes really well with what people remember of the original without just doing a one-to-one exact mirror.”