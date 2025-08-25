Lily Collins’ family disapproves of ‘Emily in Paris’

Lily Collins’ hit Netflix series ‘Emily in Paris’ fails to impress her own family members, as her father-in-law, Malcolm McDowell, confessed he doesn’t like the show.

In a brutally honest confession, veteran British actor Malcolm McDowell, father of Lily Collins’ husband Charlie McDowell, shared that he is the ‘biggest fan’ of his daughter-in-law, but not of her Netflix rom-com, ‘Emily in Paris’.

“To be honest with you, it’s not my kind of thing, and Lily knows that,” the 82-year-old ‘A Clockwork Orange’ star said of the hit show. “But I’m the biggest fan of my daughter-in-law. I think she’s absolutely one of the great actresses.”

“As far as I’m concerned, when she’s on the screen, there’s nobody else on it, because she’s not only a good actress, but she has a beautiful quality,” the proud FIL added. “I suppose, it’s a sort of charisma.”

Moreover, McDowell also mentioned that Paris owes Collins ‘a great debt’ for all the tourism she brought in with her feature. “I’m sure [it] has gone up so much from people in the United States watching and going, ‘Yeah, let’s go to Paris,'” he maintained.

Notably, Collins leads the Darren Star series as Emily Cooper, who relocates from Chicago to Paris for a job opportunity, and juggles between career, friendships and love life, while being in the European city. The show, which first premiered in 2020, is set to return with the fifth season on December 18.