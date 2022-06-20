Lily-Rose’s heartwarming note for father Johnny Depp goes viral

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp’s celebrity daughter Lily-Rose Depp had written a heartfelt note for her father in 2016 which is now viral.

The 23-year-old actor had written the note back for her father when he was accused of domestic abuse by former wife Amber Heard. She said the Finding Neverland star is a wonderful father to her and her 20-year-old brother Jack Depp.

“My dad is the sweetest, most loving person I know, he’s been nothing but a wonderful father to my little brother and I, and everyone who knows him would say the same,” Lily-Rose Depp wrote.

It is pertinent to mention that her heartwarming note made rounds on Father’s Day following his defamation case win against the Aquaman star. However, it has been deleted.

It is pertinent to mention that Johnny Depp and Amber Heard ended their marriage in 2015. The latter, in 2018, accused her fellow celebrity of domestic abuse in her Washington Post article.

The Tourist actor had sued The Paranoia star for $50 million. His name was not mentioned in the column but his attorneys told jurors it was clear that his ex-wife was referring to him.

The 36-year-old countersued for $100 million saying the 58-year-old smeared her when his lawyer called her accusations a “hoax.” The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, in return, said his former was the one who turned violent in their relationship.

He denied physically or sexually assaulting The Stepfather star or any woman.

The court ruled that actor Amber Heard defamed ex-husband Johnny Depp in a widely watched six-week trial that featured explicit and graphic evidence and testimony detailing the former Hollywood couple’s soured relationship.

The jury also ruled in favour of Amber Heard in some aspects of her counter-suit against Johnny Depp. He was awarded $15 million in damages from Amber Heard. The panel awarded her $2 million in damages.

