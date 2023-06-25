Limiting disqualification bill: leaders, workers contact Jahangir Tareen

LAHORE: The leaders and workers of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party, extend heart felt congratulations to the party’s patron-in-chief Jahangir Tareen, following the bill passed in National Assembly, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the details, the National Assembly passed an amendment bill in the Election Act 2017, abolishing lifetime disqualification of lawmakers under Article 62 (1) (f), after which all the disqualified politicians will be eligible to participate in election after serving their sentences.

Sources revealed that the patron-in-chief of Istehkam-e-Pakistan party expressed gratitude over the well-wishes from party leaders and workers.

As per the sources, Jahangir Tareen currently in London with family for his medical treatment and will return Pakistan after Eid-ul-Adha.

Earlier in the day, the National Assembly passed an amendment bill in the Election Act 2017, abolishing lifetime disqualification of lawmakers under Article 62 (1) (f).

The passage of the legislation in the lower house set aside the obstacle of lifetime disqualification for former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, who could contest election for public office again after the bill will be signed by the president into a law.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar tabled the Election Act Amendment Bill 2023 as supplementary agenda in the assembly, which was passed with majority vote.

The Senate has already passed the amendment in the Election Act 2017, abolishing lifetime disqualification of lawmakers under Article 62 (1) (f).

According to the amendment, maximum disqualification period of a lawmaker will be considered for 5 years where the term of the punishment is not specified in the constitution.