PM Shehbaz inaugurates LIMS aimed at enhancing food security, agri exports

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has inaugurated the Land Information and Management System (LIMS) – Center of Excellence aimed at enhancing food security, agri exports, as well as transforming millions of acres of uncultivated and low yield land across Pakistan.

“The objective of the establishment of Land Information and Management System (LIMS) is to increase food security and agricultural exports and reduce the burden on the national exchequer by reducing imports,” said a statement issued by the government.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir was also present at the occasion. The ceremony was also attended by ministers of finance, defence, planning development & special initiative, national food security & research, information, chief secretaries of provincial governments, agricultural experts and senior army officials.

This state-of-the-art System will help optimise agricultural production through innovative technologies and sustainable precision agricultural practices based on agro-ecological potential of land, while ensuring well-being of rural communities and preservation of environment.

The GIS based LIMS will greatly improve the national agri yield by systemising digitisation of agriculture, providing real time information to local farmers about soil, crops, weather, water resource and pest monitoring through remote sensing and geospatial technologies as well as minimising the role of middlemen through efficient marketing system.

According to the world food programme, 36.9 percent of Pakistanis are food insecure and 18.3 percent face severe food crises.

Several projects are partnered with Saudi Arabia, China, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar and Bahrain, which will definitely increase Pakistan’s agriculture exports.

Similarly, new canals will be built to store flood water besides the latest irrigation techniques like modular drip irrigation, sprinkler and pivot irrigation will be implemented.