Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas are now married

Hollywood actor and singer Lindsay Lohan and fiancé Bader Shammas are now married nearly one year after getting engaged.

The former child star, who celebrates her 36th birthday today, announced the development after calling fiancé Bader Shammas her ‘husband’ in a gushing Instagram post on Saturday.

The 36-year-old New York-born actress first announced her engagement to Bader in November last year. Lohan met the Kuwait-born financier while living in Dubai.

In the Instagram post, Lohan told her 10.9million followers: “I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time”.

She added, “I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday.” Friends rushed to congratulate the star, who celebrated her birthday on Saturday, including Paris Hilton and Melissa Gorga.

However, the personalities were not seen wearing wedding dress in the photo. Lindsay was wearing a casual grey top while Bader was seen wearing an open white shirt.

The couple are based in Dubai where the actress now lives, and are relatively private aside from a few Instagram posts from the star about their relationship.

Lohan recently filmed a holiday movie for Netflix and is about to announce more new acting projects. Lindsay has launched her own podcast called The Lohdown with Lindsay Lohan, which has seen her interview celebrity guests including the band Salt-N-Pepa.

The Mean Girls star was previously engaged to Russian millionaire Egor Tarabasov. However, the relationship ended in 2017.

