Lindsay Lohan surprises fans with latest announcement

Hollywood actor and singer Lindsay Lohan, who will star in the upcoming romantic Netflix comedy film Falling for Christmas, signed a partnership deal with Netflix and will work on two other projects.

The Freaky Friday star had announced her comeback to acting during the Superbowl sporting event.

The actor and the streaming giant are yet to disclose the details of the other two.

The world first fell in love with Lindsay Lohan when she played a set of twins — and Netflix is once again giving the world twice the Lindsay to love through a creative partnership that will see her star in two new films! pic.twitter.com/MOVgkiFmio — Netflix (@netflix) March 1, 2022

The story of Falling for Christmas is about a young & newly engaged heiress getting a skiing accident during the holiday season. She gets diagnosed with amnesia and is taken care of by a handsome lodge owner and his daughter.

Apart from Lindsay Lohan, the cast includes Chord Overstreet, Jack Wagner, George Young, Olivia Perez, Blythe Howard, Kate Rachesky and Sean Dillingham among others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan)

Janeen Damian has directed the project. He has co-written it with Jeff Bonnett and Michael Damian. It is a production of Motion Picture Corporation of America and Riviera Films

