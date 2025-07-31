web analytics
Lindsay Lohan reveals shocking reason she prefers Dubai over Hollywood

Hollywood star Lindsay Lohan divulged the unexpected reason why she prefers to live in Dubai, rather than Los Angeles, with her family.

Actor-singer Lindsay Lohan, who ditched the ultra-glam life of the City of Stars over a decade ago, when she moved to the United Arab Emirates in 2014, revealed the shocking reason why she loves the Gulf life and prefers to live there with her husband, Kuwaiti financier Bader Shammas, and their 2-year-old, Luai.

“It’s just far away from Hollywood, and I live a very normal life,” Lohan said during her latest TV show appearance, as she continues to promote her forthcoming sequel, ‘Freakier Friday’.

“There’s no worry of like, ‘I can’t go eat at this place ‘cause someone’s gonna take a picture of my son.’ I feel very safe,” she reasoned, adding that the family doesn’t have to worry about being clicked by paparazzi there, thanks to the strict laws in Dubai. “It’s not legal, you can’t take a picture of someone else if you’re in a restaurant. You have to ask the person, which is a big difference from here.”

“Privacy is key,” the Disney alum summed up in the end.

