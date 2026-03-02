Lindsay Lohan shares peace message amid Iran-Israel tensions

Amid tensions between Iran and Israel, Lindsay Lohan recently shared a significant update regarding her security in Dubai.

The Mean Girls actor, along with her husband Bader Shammas and their son Luai, reportedly informed TMZ that she is “safe” following retaliatory strikes in the region. Lindsay Lohan has called Dubai home for more than ten years.

On March 1, Lindsay used Instagram Stories to ask her followers to pray for “peace” in light of the growing regional tension.

“Praying for peace. Stay safe everyone. God bless us all,” the 39-year-old penned.

The former Parent Trap star also spoke openly about her relationship with Shammas in a recent interview with Vogue Arabia, referring to Dubai as her second home.

“We’re so good together because he’s so calm and I’m like a firecracker,” Lindsay Lohan stated.

“Being in Dubai is very grounding… I get to just spend time with my family,” the Just My Luck actress told the outlet. She further added, “The city gives me a sense of being with what’s most important.”

Earlier this month, Olivia Rodrigo celebrated her 23rd birthday in full swing!

On the joyous occasion, the singer gave a stylish nod to fashion history as she stepped out in a vintage minidress once worn by Lindsay Lohan more than two decades ago.

Rodrigo celebrated her special day on February 20 with a party in Los Angeles, choosing a pink and white 2004 Spring Summer dress from Blumarine. The embellished mini, finished with a flirty pleated skirt, was first seen on Lohan at the 2004 MTV Movie Awards.

Rodrigo reimagined the archival look for a new generation, pairing it with a Begonia pink cropped trench coat from Burberry, baby pink heels and a sparkling tiara. She later swapped the coat for a playful pink boa.