Lineman cuts off PS electricity supply after cop fines him

BAREILLY: In a tit-for-tat move, a lineman cut off the electricity supply to a police station in India after an inspector fined him for violating traffic laws.

Lineman, Bhagwan Swarup cut off the power supply to the Hardaspur police station in Bareilly, a district in UP, India to take revenge from the inspector, who fined him.

The power supply to the police station had been snapped on Saturday night. Power officials have now ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Read more: Viral video: Clever duck plays hide and seek with hungry tiger

According to reports, the police official, Modi Singh, was on a vehicle checking drive when he stopped the bike of lineman Bhagwan Swarup and asked him to show the necessary papers.

Swarup said that he did not carry the papers with him and could go home and bring them.

The inspector did not listen to him and handed him a fine of Rs 500.

Swarup was so peeved at the incident that he called his colleagues at the electricity department and cut off the power supply to the police station.

Comments