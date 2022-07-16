Linguistic violence being ignited to impact LG polls: Nasir Hussain Shah

Karachi: Sindh Local Body Minister Nasir Hussain Shah has said that some groups are trying to ignite linguistic violence in Sindh to impact the LG polls, ARY News reported.

Local Body Minister Nasir Hussain Shah addressed a press briefing on Saturday and talked about the recent violence that ignited after Bilal Kaka’s murder in Hyderabad.

He added that linguistic violence was ignited under a conspiracy. Sindh government would not let any murderer go free, he added. The purpose of the conspiracy was to impact the upcoming LG polls in the 16 districts of Sindh.

Shah said that the government would investigate the issue and bring all involved to justice. Some political parties are using criminals for their political gain, he added.

Also Read: Hyderabad: Bilal Kaka was not shot dead, post mortem

Linguistic violence ignited in the province after a young boy was shot dead in a local restaurant in Hyderabad.

Bilal Kaka died in a billing dispute at a local restaurant in Hyderabad, and three others were injured. The murder incited violence in multiple parts of Sindh including Hyderabad.

On July 14, enraged protesters blocked the Superhighway at Sohrab Goth against the Hyderabad incident.

As per details, the protesters staged a protest demonstration and blocked both the tracks of Superhighway Karachi. The Motorway police blocked the Motorway from Jamali Pull and the traffic coming to Karachi from Hyderabad is being diverted to various routes.

Comments