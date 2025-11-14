LinkedIn launches AI-powered people search for faster professional connections

For the past two years, LinkedIn has been working to integrate AI into various aspects of its platform, including ad copy, content creation, personalized updates, hiring support, job hunting guidance, and learning tools. The company is now finally introducing AI to one of the most widely used features: search.

Earlier this year, LinkedIn launched a job search tool for members in the U.S. that allows users to search for jobs using natural language queries. Now, they are expanding this feature to include people search.

Users can enter queries such as “Find me investors in the healthcare sector with FDA experience,” “people who co-founded a productivity company and are based in NYC,” or “Who in my network can help me understand wireless networks?”

Until now, LinkedIn’s search function has been more complicated. Users typically had to input a few keywords to find the right people or use various LinkedIn filters in hopes of obtaining suitable results. Additionally, they needed to carefully consider the words they used to maximize the effectiveness of the search system.

Rohan Rajiv, senior director of product management at LinkedIn, told TechCrunch, “With lexical search, you have to know the exact title of the person, or you need to wrestle with filters to find the right person, maybe. And if you didn’t know the right combination, the right person remained undiscovered. The new AI-powered people search is designed to be the fastest path to the person who can help you the most.”

All internet platforms are quickly integrating AI into their search functionalities, particularly as users increasingly turn to chatbots like ChatGPT and Perplexity for answers. In response to this shift, established search engines such as Google, Bing, Brave, and DuckDuckGo have incorporated AI-driven results. The realm of AI-powered people search is also seeing a surge in startups.

In its initial trials, the company observed that users were leveraging this feature to identify individuals who could assist them with job opportunities, business expansion, or career advancement. Meanwhile, Reddit has also heavily committed to AI-powered search, restricting access to its platform’s data and requiring other companies to sign licensing agreements for AI training and use.

Despite the high usage of LinkedIn in AI demos for AI agents, browsers, and assistants, the Microsoft-owned company has not put restrictions on its data just yet.

Rajiv mentioned that LinkedIn is still early in this age of browsers and how they are working on behalf of people, and will have a more sturdy policy (around browsers).

On a broader note, I have observed many demonstrations attempting to analyze a person’s LinkedIn network. I believe it will be challenging to find a substitute for this, as the search functionality currently leaves much to be desired.

LinkedIn is launching an AI-powered people search for premium users in the U.S., with plans to expand to other regions in the coming months. Premium users will notice “I’m looking for…” in the search bar instead of “Search.”

However, the search feature is not perfect. For instance, if you query “people who co-founded a YC startup,” the results will differ compared to searching for “Y Combinator.” Additionally, when searching for “people who co-founded a voice AI startup,” you might see users with a LinkedIn Top Voice badge among the results.

The company stated that it is toiling on improving the way the search tool understands the query from the user.