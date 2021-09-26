Lion slips and falls into water hole, hilarious video goes viral

A hilarious video has gone viral on social media again that showed a lion slipping and falling into the water hole.

It showed two lions in a German zoo while walking around the edge of a water hole inside their enclosure. One of the lions suddenly lost his balance and fell into the water hole moments later.

The lion then managed to swim towards the end of the water hole and climbed out of the artificial lake.

What do you mean I fell? I was just going for a swim 😅😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/8ulKR5xtP9 — ❤️ A page to make you smile ❤️ (@hopkinsBRFC21) September 19, 2021

Although, it was an old video from 2018 which went viral on the internet again after being posted by a Twitter user @hopkinsBRFC21.