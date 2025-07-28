Lionel Messi caught on kiss-cam at Coldplay concert

After Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR head Kristin Cabot’s messy kiss-cam scandal, Coldplay this time catches Argentine football star, Lionel Messi, however, in a rather sweet moment with his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo.

Coldplay’s kiss-cam, which has been enjoying fame like never before, after it caught Astronomer’s then CEO Andy Byron and its Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot red-handed during Coldplay’s Boston concert, exposing their scandalous extramarital affair, has its target on iconic footballer Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo this time, as the couple enjoyed the British rock band perform in Miami.

Enjoying the final show of Coldplay’s U.S. leg with his wife, Messi got into the spotlight when the infamous kiss-cam zoomed onto the couple.

However, instead of being in an intimate albeit controversial embrace like Byron and Cabot, they were rather shy to be featured on stage, and only maintained a smile while waving back at the concertgoers.

Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo were shown on screen at Coldplay’s concert in Miami tonight. pic.twitter.com/GIC42M5hRa — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 28, 2025

Notably, Messi is the second victim of the kiss-cam in less than two weeks.

Previously, a controversy erupted on July 16, after Coldplay’s show at the Gillette Stadium in Boston, Massachusetts, when Byron and Cabot, tech company Astronomer’s former CEO and HR exec, respectively, both married to different partners, were caught red-handed on Martin’s ‘kiss cam’, in an intimate embrace.

As the video went viral on social media, for Byron and Cabot’s awkward flash response, internet sleuths immediately took to work and identified them by their social media profiles before the DataOps company confirmed their identities.

