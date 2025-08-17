Lionel Messi, Inter Miami add to Galaxy’s rough season

Lionel Messi returned from injury Saturday night and finished with a goal and an assist to propel host Inter Miami to a 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Galaxy in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba also scored to help Inter Miami (13-5-6, 45 points) bounce back following a 4-1 loss last Sunday against host Orlando City SC and secure a much-needed three points in the chase for the Supporter’s Shield.

Messi, who had missed Miami’s previous three matches across all competitions with a thigh injury, did not start but entered the game at the start of the second half.

With the match knotted 1-1 in the 84th minute, Messi took a ball at the top of the box and delivered one of his signature individual efforts to put Miami ahead for good.

Messi juked past the Galaxy’s Lucas Sanabria and dribbled past another defender before firing a shot on target from distance past Galaxy goalkeeper Novak Micovic.

Five minutes later, another rush upfield ended with Messi delivering a beautiful back heel to Suarez, who knocked another ball home to secure the club’s first league win since July 19.

It was Suarez’s first goal in run of play in his past nine matches across all competitions and sixth in league play this season.

A rough campaign following an MLS Cup championship last year continued for the Galaxy (3-16-7, 16 points), who are winless in their past four league matches — although LA will play Pachuca of Mexico in the Leagues Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Despite Messi’s presence, the Galaxy gave themselves a chance to secure at least a point when Joseph Paintsil equalized the match in the 59th minute on his own brilliant individual effort.

Paintsil dribbled past two defenders and ripped a shot that bounced off Inter Miami goalkeeper Oscar Ustari and into the net.

But Messi answered in the clutch with his MLS-leading 19th goal.

Despite outshooting LA 28-5 and 8-3 on shots on goal, Inter Miami didn’t find the back of the net until Alba scored in the 43rd minute off a great through ball by Sergio Busquets.

Suarez hit the post on a strong attempt early in the match, and Miami had a goal by Telasco Segovia disallowed after a review determined he was offside.