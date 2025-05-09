Will Lionel Messi renew his contract deal with Inter Miami?

Contract negotiations between Lionel Messi and Inter Miami have reportedly stalled, casting doubt over the Argentine star’s future at the MLS club beyond the current season.

According to journalist Jose Armando of Claro Sports, there is only a 50% chance Messi will remain with the team after his current deal expires.

Messi, who joined Inter Miami in 2023 on a 2.5-year contract, is set to stay with the club until December 2025.

His deal, which includes substantial commercial agreements with Apple and Adidas, brings his annual earnings to nearly $60 million, with a guaranteed compensation of approximately $20.5 million per season.

Despite earlier optimism from Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas—who, in April, expressed confidence that Messi would extend his stay within two to three months—no formal agreement has been reached. Mas had also expressed hopes of seeing Messi play at the club’s new stadium in 2026.

Lionel Messi has previously suggested that Inter Miami could be his final club, but current reports highlight a broader uncertainty.

Talks have also stalled for other senior players, including Jordi Alba, Luis Suárez, and Sergio Busquets.

Messi’s eventual decision and the direction of ongoing negotiations are expected to be crucial in determining the next phase of his career in Major League Soccer.