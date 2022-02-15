Lions at Lahore’s Safari Zoo put on sale

LAHORE: A total of 14 lions at the Lahore’s Safari Zoo have been put on sale with Punjab wildlife department inviting bids for the rates of the big cats, ARY NEWS reported.

The African lions at the Safari Zoo that will be sold out are aged between one to two-year-old and include two male and 10 female lions.

The provincial wildlife department has sought tenders for the sale of the big cats, however, it has yet to determine the minimum price for their sale.

Previously a lion pair was sold out at the Safari Zoo for Rs300,000.

The wildlife officials who are involved in the entire process said that the decision to put lions for sale was taken after their numbers have seen an increase, making it difficult for zoo officials to manage.

In Feb 2021, two rare white lion cubs had died due to a viral infection at Lahore Zoo. Three months back, a white African lioness gave birth to three cubs of which one died on the spot due to weakness, while two others were kept under special care.

The zoo’s veterinarian had said the cubs were vaccinated and they were making sure their diet is taken care of. The remaining two white lion cubs also lost their lives due to viral infection at the age of three months only.

After the death of the cubs, the total number of white African lions at the Lahore Zoo stands at eight.

