Fans of the beloved 1997 comedy Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion have reason to celebrate, as production has officially begun on the long-awaited sequel.

Returning stars Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino shared the exciting news by posing together in character on set, nearly three decades after the original film became a cult classic. The first-look image was also released by 20th Century Studios, which confirmed that filming is now underway.

“The reunion you’ve been waiting for! The Romy and Michele sequel is now in production,” the studio wrote alongside the photo.

Sorvino expressed her excitement in a social media post, writing, “It’s finally happening. Bursting with joy to be reunited!”

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The upcoming film will see Kudrow and Sorvino reprise their iconic roles as best friends Romy White and Michele Weinberger. The sequel is expected to premiere exclusively on Hulu.

Tim Federle is directing the project, while Robin Schiff, who created the characters and penned the original screenplay, returns to write the sequel. S

everal familiar faces from the original cast are also set to return, including Janeane Garofalo, Alan Cumming, Camryn Manheim and Julia Campbell.

New additions to the cast include Keegan-Michael Key, Rob Huebel, Breckin Meyer, Patrick Warburton and Nathan Lee Graham, though details about their characters remain under wraps.

Directed by David Mirkin, the original Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion followed two aspiring fashion designers who attended their high school reunion while pretending to be successful businesswomen.

Although the film achieved modest box-office success upon release, it later gained a devoted following and became a cult favorite.