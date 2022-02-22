WWE legend Lita returns in Elimination Chamber; wins social media

WWE superstar and Hall of Famer Amy Dumas, known by her ring name Lita, returned to in-ring competition during the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

The legendary superstar fought for the Raw Women’s Championship title against “The Man” Becky Lynch at WWE Elimination Chamber.

However, she lost the match. The crowd cheered the superstar’s performance throughout the match, which was her first singles fight in over a decade.

The social media users praised her for putting on a great show. They took to the micro-blogging application to show their respects for the veteran superstar. There are fans who want to see her back in the company as part of a storyline and matches.

Here’s what they had to say.

Disappointed that Lita didn’t win the championship. Would’ve been awesome to see her go to WrestleMania. I know she’s not ready to put her boots down just yet. There’s always AEW, WOW (Women of Wrestling) & Impact (if not under WWE contract). pic.twitter.com/YZiwf3zXau — Tweets the Madness Away 🦇🎃♀️ (@TweetTheMadness) February 22, 2022

Finally caught up with #EliminationChamber That bump Madcap Moss took on his head was fucking insane. Lita was absolutely incredible. Takers HOF video was awesome 🤘🏼 Austin Theory is gonna be a megastar Brock Lesnar is the most believable dominant champion in WWE history — 🄽🄸🄲🄺 (@ColossusNick) February 22, 2022

All I can say it’s wow Lita, you deserve to have a small run one more time… — Jhonki_Gonzalez (@Jhonki_47) February 22, 2022

I really hope that Lita stays a bit longer in WWE — Krista B. 💎♓️ (@Ms_KristaB) February 22, 2022

“What an experience,” the hall of famer wrote. “It’s hard to put into words everything I’ve felt these past few weeks but I can say the support I’ve received from all of you has touched me deeply. I thank you so much for the time you took to cheer me on, and the faith you had in me to get back in the ring.

“To the women currently grinding on the road to keep raising the bar, you inspire me daily. If this was the end, I am so proud. If it is not, I will arrive more prepared, train harder, and find a way to dig deeper.”

Lita is considered to be one of the greatest WWE superstars of all time. She is also one of the few sports entertainers who have headline main events on Raw.

She has won WWE Women’s Championship four times and won the WWE Women’s Championship Tournament back in 2006.

In 2014, she was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

