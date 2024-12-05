Literacy: The Key to Pakistan’s Progress

For any country, the literacy rate determines its success. The word literacy is defined as the ability to read, write, speak and listen in a way that lets us communicate effectively and make sense of the world.

Literacy rate is the percentage of a population that can read and write, usually measured by the ability to understand a simple statement in everyday life.

Pakistan literacy rate for 2019 was 58.00%, a 0.99% increase from 2018. Pakistan literacy rate for 2018 was 57.01%, a 2.12% decline from 2017. Pakistan literacy rate for 2017 was 59.13%, a 2.15% increase from 2014. Pakistan literacy rate for 2014 was 56.98%, a 1.38% increase from 2013.

According to recent reports, Pakistan’s literacy rate is almost 62% as of 2024. This means around sixty-two out of one hundred people in Pakistan can read and write.

Since independence, Pakistan has been critically facing hurdles regarding the education system.

Some major causes of these problems are:

Pakistan’s primary education system faces many challenges, including; Ineffective teaching, out-dated and lack of resources for teaching activities. A large number of children are out of school, they are unable to fulfill their basic need. Even most of the students doesn’t reach to college level. The examination system is said to only test memory and promote rote learning instead of practical work.

There is a lack of basic infrastructure, equipments , activity rooms for enhancing the learning process of students.

There is also lack of that teacher who has command over his subject.

This literacy has not come to overnight, unemployment of educated youth, and social barriers in the path of education is also a reason of lower literacy rate. Youth is not getting good job even after getting higher degrees. This rate of Literacy has severe impacts on society, Expensive institutions in this era of inflation and excessive burden of studies for higher classes is affecting the literacy rate badly.

To overcome and improve the education system of Pakistan, we need to take some steps, educational department should set same curriculum for every education system (A/O levels, Cambridge, matric) and hire that teacher who has complete command in his subject.

Syllabus should be updated every year, as this is very necessary aspect. Include that information which are important and informative for students. Also focus on primary level is a must thing.

Organization should lower the fees specially on primary level so that everyone can afford basic education without any hurdles.

Education is the backbone of a country. The more educated the people are, the more the country will develop.

Article 25-A of the Constitution of Pakistan obligates the state to provide free and compulsory quality education to children of the age group 5 to 16 years.

China’s literacy rate has increased significantly over the past few decades and is now relatively high compared to other countries in the Asia Pacific region. China’s adult literacy rate in 2024 is expected to be 97%, according to the World Bank.

So, our aim should be to help individuals grow and improve themselves. If we work together along with the government, then one day our country will certainly be among the most developed countries.