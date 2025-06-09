Little Caesars: US pizza chain eyes India expansion

US pizza chain Little Caesars is planning to open dozens of stores in India over the coming years aiming to capitalise on the country’s robust economic growth, an executive told Reuters.

Little Caesars will open its first Indian store in the Delhi NCR region this month.

“India is on a growth trajectory … We don’t want to miss this wave,” said Carlos Vidal, vice president of international development at the privately held Little Caesars.

India’s economy is projected to grow at 6.5% for fiscal 2026, maintaining its position as the fastest-growing major economy, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Founded in 1959, Little Caesars is the third largest pizza chain in the world, with a presence in more than 29 countries.

The Indian pizza market is fiercely competitive, with established players like Domino’s Pizza and Yum Brands’ Pizza Hut, alongside local chains such as La Pino’z and numerous independent shops.

India has proven a challenging market for other major pizza chains. Papa John’s (PZZA.O), for instance, exited in 2017 due to fierce competition and operational challenges, though it now plans to re-enter the market in 2025.

A 100 Little Caesars stores in India by decade-end is a realistic target, Vidal said, adding the brand is “thinking about hundreds and eventually thousands of stores over time.”

Little Caesars is customizing its menu with vegetarian pizzas to cater to the country’s significantly large vegetarian population. It will also introduce flavored crusts—a first for the brand—as plain crusts are often left uneaten by Indian consumers.

In addition to India, Little Caesars plans to also focus on Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates and Brazil over the next few years with a view to opening more new stores outside the United States.