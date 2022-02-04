Little girl’s love, concern for father leaves social media emotional

A viral video of a little girl crying for her father going to work on an empty stomach left social media users emotional.

The girl, crying hysterically, as to why her father went to work hungry and thirsty.

The little girl said she was concerned about her father going to work without his meal and returning home in the evening with an empty stomach.

She added that every girl in the world cares about her father.

Read More: Dead father guides daughter for party arrangements

It is unknown as to which country the video is from. However, social media spoke highly of the girl’s love and affection for her father. It is generally said that sons are loved by their mothers while the fathers have affection for their daughters to love their fathers. A father is like a tree under which daughters grow.

Comments