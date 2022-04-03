LIVE: Opposition MNAs reach Parliament House amid vote on no-trust

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly session to vote on no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan will begin at 11:30 am as opposition lawmakers had reached the Parliament, ARY NEWS reported.

The opposition lawmakers reached Parliament from Parliamentary Lodges on foot and gathered at the room of Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif to attend a parliamentary meeting ahead of the vote.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has changed its strategy to deal with no-trust move as Prime Minister Imran Khan and all party MNAs will now be attending the National Assembly proceedings tomorrow.

Previously, it was decided that MNAs from treasury benches will remain absent on the voting day of a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The opposition is also claiming to have numbers more than the magic number of 172 MNAs after it was backed by Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and as many as 22 estranged members of the PTI.

