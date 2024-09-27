🔴PM Shehbaz addresses United Nations General Assembly

NEW YORK: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif began his address to the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

The prime minister, who is on a five-day visit to the US mainly in his address will reaffirm Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to multilateralism and support for the role of the world body in fostering global peace, security, and prosperity, according to the Foreign Office.

Moreover, he will underline the importance of addressing the inequities in international economic relations and reforming the international financial architecture, besides urging the international community to take decisive measures in addressing climate change and countering the rising tide of Islamophobia.

The prime minister will also express Pakistan’s commitment, as an incoming member of the UN Security Council for the year 2025-26, to work with all UN Member States to uphold the UN Charter, prevent conflict, foster peace, and promote global prosperity.