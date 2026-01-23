Liverpool on the up as new signings hit form: Slot

Liverpool boss Arne Slot believes the Reds will only get better in the years to come as a huge outlay on young talent in the transfer market begins to bear fruit.

Hopes of retaining the Premier League title were high at the start of the season after Liverpool splashed out nearly £450 million ($605 million) on new signings.

But bar some bright moments from Hugo Ekitike, the new faces struggled in the opening months of the season.

Alexander Isak has been beset by injuries since his British transfer record £125 million move from Newcastle and will miss most of the rest of the campaign with a broken leg.

But Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong have recently hit the form that saw them earn a move to Anfield during a 13-game unbeaten run for Slot’s men.

“If you look at the age of the signings, they will be better next season and the season after,” Slot said at his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s trip to Bournemouth.

“We’ve spoken about Florian that he lacked goals and assists in the beginning but he was so close and even now he could almost double it with the chances he’s having or giving to his teammates.

“I can only see positives in this team in terms of progress but we have to adapt so many times in the season.

“We are already in a good place but this club will be a good place tomorrow and the day after and the day after.”

Liverpool’s chances of retaining the title are long gone with a 14-point gap to leaders Arsenal and their target switching to securing Champions League football next season.

Slot’s side sit fourth but only six points separate them from Brighton in 12th.

Liverpool also took a giant stride towards the Champions League last 16 with a 3-0 win at Marseille on Wednesday.

But the Dutchman does not expect to add to his squad in what remains of the January transfer window.

“That’s what I expect, yes,” he added on the prospect of no new signings this month.

“But as I always say, if there’s an opportunity in the market or we think we can strengthen, this club will try to do so, but at this moment in time I expect it to stay mainly the same.”