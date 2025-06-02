A new video footage has emerged, moment a car plowing through a gathering of Liverpool supporters during a victory parade in which around one million gathered on May 26.

Liverpool won the English Premier League 2024-25 after season 2019-20 win. As per tradition, Liverpool held a victory parade, gathering around one million people.

A 53-year-old individual has been arrested on charges of attempted murder and reckless driving under the influence of drugs. At 65 persons sustained injuries, with 50 individuals transported to medical facilities of which 11 are still under care.

Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims said that the vehicle entered the parade route behind an ambulance after a temporary lifting of a roadblock, prompted by a reported emergency.

Dozens were hospitalised overnight following the alarming event on Water Street.

Radoslav Stamboliev, who recorded the incident, told a local media outlet that the driver appeared to intentionally target the crowd with a blank expression, noting the presence of children throughout the area.

Members of the royal family, including the King, have voiced their sorrow over the disturbing conclusion to the festive occasion in Liverpool.

The city’s mayor raised serious concerns about how a vehicle managed to access the restricted street, with Steve Rotheram noting that Water Street was intended to be fully barricaded. Authorities have classified the isolated incident as non-terroristic.

The mayor also expressed worry over the surge of online hate and misinformation following the crash, commending police for quelling rumors by identifying the driver as a 53-year-old white British man.