Liverpool suffer huge blow in Isak transfer

Liverpool recorded a stunning victory against Newcastle Unite late on Monday, but suffered a huge blow in striker Alexander Isak transfer saga.

They threw away 2-0 lead, but won the game in the 100th minute with a goal on debut for Rio Ngumoha in another dramatic win for the Reds over the Magpies.

This was their second victory this season.

However, the starting lineup of Newcastle United grabbed all the attention as star man Alexander Isak was missing as he continues to push for a move to Liverpool.

The Sweden international released a statement on social media last week accusing the club of broken promises and expressing his desire to move on.

And with the Magpies are so far unable to sign a new striker, they are not allowing Isak to leave.

Now the club owners have stepped in to convince the 25-year-old to stay.

According to Daily Mail, Newcastle co-owner Jamie Reuben and a PIF delegation have spoken to Alexander Isak at the striker’s home in an attempt to convince him to stay at the club and return to Eddie Howe’s squad.

The meeting took place before the Liverpool tie.

Alexander Isak may still go to Liverpool

They are keen for Isak to return to training and playing for Newcastle and have promised the Isak that a new contract would be on the table for the player if he commits to stay at the club for the upcoming campaign.

He will only be allowed to leave the north-east club if they can sign two striker or receive a record offer from Liverpool.

The Reds only bid so far of £110m has been rejected. Newcastle have also failed in their attempts to sign a striker.

The football pundits are describing the meeting as a “step in the right direction”.

Newcastle chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan did not attend the meeting but has given “full backing to the effort” for bring Isak back into the squad.