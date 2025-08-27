Liverpool to make one last attempt to sign Isak: report

As the transfer window deadline day is fast approaching, it looks like Liverpool are reportedly making a one last attempt to sign Alexander Isak this summer for Newcastle United.

The development of the most discussed transfer this summer was confirmed by renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 25-year-old fears that Newcastle will not be able to match his trophy-winning ambitions as he tries to move away from the club this summer.

Isak has also accused Newcastle of ‘broken promises’ and ‘misleading fans’.

Liverpool had offered a six-year deal to Isak, which was reportedly worth £110million plus add-ons, but this was swiftly rejected by Newcastle.

Liverpool suffer huge blow in Isak transfer

With the game between Liverpool and Newcastle United done and dusted, the Reds can ramp up their pursuit of Isak once again.

Romano told DAZN that Liverpool will restart talks with Newcastle either ‘tonight [or] tomorrow’. As it is now Wednesday morning, that means discussions may have already restarted, or they are due to happen this evening.

“They’ve been trying, they’ve been trying for months. First with calls, to then sending new contract proposals, now with this direct meeting face-to-face with the player.

“Newcastle are trying their best to change his mind, to keep Alexander Isak for one more season and then maybe let him go in 2026. But from [the] player side, from what I’m hearing, the position is still the same,” he added.

“Even in this meeting with the most important people, the board of Newcastle, the message from the player and his agents was, ‘thanks, but I want to go to Liverpool’.

Earlier on Tuesday, Romano confirmed and that Isak was still gunning to join the defending Premier League Champions.

“As of today (Tuesday) lunchtime, Isak is still fighting to go to Liverpool, and he’s still not changing his mind, still hoping for the move to happen to Liverpool.