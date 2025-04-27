Liverpool clinches Premier League title with thrashing victory over Tottenham

Liverpool secured their 20th English top-flight title in emphatic fashion on Sunday, demolishing Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 at Anfield to clinch the Premier League crown.

The victory sealed Liverpool’s place in history, matching Manchester United’s record for the most top-flight titles in English football.

The match kicked off with a sense of anticipation, as Liverpool fans filled the stands for what was set to be a historic day. Arne Slot’s side, already confirmed as champions after second-placed Arsenal’s inability to catch them, were eager to complete the task in style.

Tottenham briefly disrupted the celebration after a goal from Dominic Solanke in the 12th minute. The header came from a James Maddison corner, and Spurs were 1-0 up.

However, the joy was short-lived as Liverpool responded swiftly. Four minutes later, Luis Diaz found the back of the net, converting a Dominik Szoboszlai cross after an offside flag was overturned by VAR.

Liverpool’s momentum continued to build, and in the 24th minute, Alexis Mac Allister put his team in the lead with a thunderous strike from outside the box, sending the ball past Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

The match became a one-sided affair as Cody Gakpo made it 3-1 after Tottenham failed to clear a loose ball in their own penalty area.

Despite making eight changes to prioritize their Europa League semi-final, Tottenham could not contain the rampant Reds, and the game was effectively over as a contest by the second half.

The Anfield crowd, who were deprived of a chance to celebrate the 2020 Premier League title due to Covid restrictions, erupted into joyous celebrations, singing their hearts out as Liverpool pushed for a fourth goal.

With the title secured and the celebrations in full swing, Liverpool now stand as the joint-most successful club in English football, a position they share with their fierce rivals Manchester United.

The Reds’ 5-1 win marks another chapter in their storied history, leaving fans eagerly anticipating what’s next.