‘Living my tropical life’: Hira Khan wows netizens with latest pictures

Actor Hira Khan left social media in awe with her latest pictures which are now going viral.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The pictures on the visual-sharing application Instagram showed her sitting surrounded by flowers. The actor, in the caption, wrote that she was living her “tropical life”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hira Khan (@hirrakhann)

Thousands of Instagram users liked her latest pictures. Netizens complimented her looks with their comments.

Related – ‘Woh Pagal Si‘ stars Hira Khan, Saad Qureshi record funny video

Hira Khan, who has made a name in the showbiz industry in a short time, is a social media darling. She takes to the application to share pictures of her personal and professional endeavours that go viral.

Here are some of the visuals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hira Khan (@hirrakhann)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hira Khan (@hirrakhann)

Moreover, Hira Khan has worked in superhit dramas. The celebrity can play diverse roles without breaking a sweat.

She was last seen in ‘Woh Pagal Si‘, where she played Sara.

Her character is that of the daughter of Ahsan Hayat (Babar Ali), who has problems getting along with her stepmother Shazma (Zubab Rana). She is a spoiled, rich and outspoken girl who is extremely possessive about her father.

Moreover, she played antagonist Roomi Raees Ahmed in ‘Mere Humsafar‘.

Comments