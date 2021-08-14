Living offline is beautiful: Momina Mustehsan returns to social media

Singer Momina Mustehsan returned to social media this week after an extended break, and now believes that “living offline is beautiful.”

The Baari singer announced her return with an Instagram post, a platform where she last posted a picture that read “We’re temporarily closed” on June 26. ” Sharing a picture of herself in Manhattan, New York, Mustehsan said, “My Instagram break went on longer than anticipated. Living offline is beautiful.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Momina Mustehsan (@mominamustehsan)

“Being exposed to so much content, information and stimulus can be overwhelming- it can almost make you believe it’s a big bad world out there. But that’s not true,” the 28-year-old mused.

According to Mustehsan, while the downside of social media is well known, there are also upsides to it, for example: “Everyone has the opportunity to be heard and to tell their stories firsthand. The concept of the ‘other’ is shrinking. We are all the same, and not the same.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Momina Mustehsan (@mominamustehsan)

Likening life to a puzzle with humans holding different puzzle pieces of the larger picture, the Afreen Afreen singer added, “We all have little solutions to the bigger problem. We just need to be human together.”

We can’t agree more with Momina’s thought process!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Momina Mustehsan (@mominamustehsan)

She has since shared two more pictures on the photo-sharing platform – one at a scenic vantage point in New York City and another of her receiving different vaccine shots, including tetanus and COVID.

What do you think about her philosophy about social media?