Lizards, frog huddle together on window to find ‘shelter from cold’

A Florida woman discovered a group of lizards and a frog were finding warm nighttime shelter on her window for warmth.

Jessica Schreck told WFLA she looked out a window at her Port St. Lucie home on Sunday night and discovered seven lizards and a frog sticking to the glass. She looked at another window and found six more lizards.

“My first reaction was, ‘Aww, they’re cute, they’re cuddling in my window for warmth,'” she said.

She said the lizards and frog have since been making nightly returns to her window.

“They seem to leave during the day when the sun comes up, then come back in the evening,” Schreck said.

The footage also captures the homeowner’s dog watching the reptiles. As lizards are cold-blooded, they spend the winter months hibernating.

Lizards maintain their body heat using their surroundings. As a result, the weather makes it difficult for them to survive the winter. They often hibernate inside a rotting log or under deep crevices in rock.