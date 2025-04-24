Lizzo breaks down her dramatic weight loss secrets after Ozempic claims

Days after dismissing the role of weight-loss drugs like Ozempic in her dramatic transformation, Grammy-winning singer Melissa Viviane Jefferson aka Lizzo has now broken down the secrets which helped her lose body fat.

In a social media live session on Tuesday, Lizzo, who has previously denied the rumours of using Ozempic to reach her goal of 16% body fat loss, spilt all the healthy lifestyle changes that have contributed to her weight loss journey and to achieve a toned-down physique.

The ‘Truth Hurts’ hitmaker shared that she mostly avoids ‘sugary stuff’ in the mornings now and chooses something ‘super savoury’ instead. “I do something sweet. It’s gotta be with some sort of like carb. I’ll have like almond butter and toast,” she suggested. “So, everybody’s body is different. Find out what works for you.”

Moreover, Lizzo revealed that she has switched down from having ‘two to three’ large Starbucks drinks to having no coffee altogether.

Although the singer is of the belief that counting calories is not healthy, Lizzo ‘had to start applying a calorie deficit because she was prone to binging’ and it was a ‘tool to fight against the American food system’.

She also mentioned, “I’ve been working to get my anxiety under control for years. And then I decided that I want to release and I’m ready to stop waiting to be myself, like, fully and be happy. And I meditated, I calmed myself down.”

“And I isolated a little bit — but not, like, made myself lonely, not the way I used to when I was depressed. I isolated myself in a mindful way where I had no distractions,” Lizzo maintained.

