Lizzo confesses using Ozempic during weight loss journey

After repeatedly denying the role of Ozempic in her dramatic transformation, Grammy-winning singer Melissa Viviane Jefferson, aka Lizzo, has now confessed to using the infamous weight-loss drug as well as other GLP-1 medications during her journey.

Lizzo, who has previously denied using any sort of weight-loss drugs to reach her goal of 16% body fat loss, confessed to host Trisha Paytas on her podcast that she tried Ozempic and other GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) medication before moving to more effective ways.

“I tried everything,” she said.

“Ozempic works because you eat less food, yeah? So if you eat right, it makes you feel full. But if you can just do that on your own and get mind over matter, it’s the same thing,” Lizzo explained.

The singer mentioned that she had to eventually ditch her vegan diet for effective weight loss. “I was vegan, I was consuming a lot of fake meats, I was eating a lot of bread, I was eating a lot of rice, and I had to eat a lot of it to stay full,” Lizzo shared. “When I started actually eating whole foods and eating, like, beef and chicken and fish. I was actually full and not expanding my stomach by putting a lot of fake things in there that weren’t actually filling me up.”

