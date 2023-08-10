‘Normal to be fired for getting fat’: Lizzo faces fresh allegations from six more

At least six more victims have come forward to register the sexual harassment cases against Grammy-winning singer Lizzo, known for her body positivity advocacy.

As reported by foreign-based news agencies, the lawyers, who were previously representing three former dancers with their allegations against Lizzo, including hostile work environment, weight shaming and sexual harassment, now claim that at least six more victims of her behaviour have come out to file a case against the American rapper.

According to the details, the lawsuit is from the former dancers of her touring crew, who were also involved in her video show for Amazon Prime, ‘Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls’. The fresh allegations include a ‘sexually charged environment’ and unpaid wages.

Reportedly, one of the accusers even cited Lizzo saying that it is ‘normal’ for dancers to be ‘fired when they get fat’.

It is pertinent to mention that a lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court last week, named Lizzo and the captain of her dance team, Shirlene Quigley. The complaints filed by plaintiffs Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez include harassment based on sex, religion, race and disability.

Reacting to the allegations, Lizzo said in a social media post, “Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.”

“These sensationalised stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behaviour on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional. Not only do these words ring familiar as tropes used to disparage and discourage Black women from advocating for themselves, but the same accusations were not levied against dancers who are not Black,” she noted.

