Lizzo shuts down Ozempic speculations; spills secrets of her dramatic transformation

Grammy-winning singer Melissa Viviane Jefferson, aka Lizzo, has shut down the speculations around her using infamous weight-loss drug, Ozempic, as she spilt all the secrets behind her dramatic transformation.

Lizzo, who has repeatedly denied using any sort of weight-loss drugs to reach her goal of 16% body fat loss, has now shared all the work she got done for the transformed body, after shedding off extra kilos.

Taking to her Instagram handle in the early hours of Friday, Lizzo posted a before and after picture of herself, flaunting a visibly-leaner body, as she let out the secret behind the same – lymphatic massage.

“The photo on the left is my first time getting lymphatic massage from Flavia, and the right is the most recent,” she began to write in the lengthy caption. “In light of all these magazines and blogs wanting me to be on ozempic soooo bad.”

“Here’s the truth,” the Grammy-winner continued.

“I work my ass off, training 3x a week, daily sauna & cardio, adding animal protein back into my diet, hiring a chef who helps me meal prep and keeps track of what I put into my body in a calorie deficit, cutting out sugary Starbucks & full fat sodas & potato chips,” she detailed, adding that the singer had even quit drinking earlier, but is now consuming alcohol again.

“I play pickleball and hike and walk on the beach and move my body and dance and drink water. I detox,” Lizzo explained. “Once a month, I also get holistic body work done, wood therapy, and lymphatic massage.”

“I’m so happy and proud of what I’ve done and no one can take that away from me,” she concluded.

