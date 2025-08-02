Lizzo trolls Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle ‘great jeans’ campaign

Grammy-winning singer Lizzo has joined the keyboard warriors in trolling American Eagle’s ‘great jeans’ campaign starring Hollywood diva Sydney Sweeney.

Amid the backlash for the latest ‘great jeans’ campaign of American Eagle, Melissa Viviane Jefferson, aka Lizzo, has joined the brigade, mocking the ‘racial’ tagline, ‘Sydney Sweeney has great jeans’, with a savage clapback.

In response to the controversial campaign, which drew social media ire for promoting eugenics, with the wordplay ‘jeans/genes’, and featuring blonde and blue-eyed Sweeney, Lizzo posted a satirical version of the shoot, featuring herself, alongside the text, “If the Democrats won the election.”

“My jeans are black,” the ‘About That Time’ hitmaker, a staunch black and body-positive advocate, wrote in the caption, in response to Sweeney’s ‘My genes are blue’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

It is worth noting here that the American clothing giant on Friday offered a clarification on the controversy, after it was accused of promoting ‘white supremacy’ and ‘eugenics’ through the latest campaign.

“‘Sydney Sweeney has great jeans’ is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story,” American Eagle stated on social media. “We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone.”