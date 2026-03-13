Lloyds Bank apologizes over glitch that exposed customers’ transactions to other users

Lloyds Banking Group said on Thursday, March 12, that it is investigating the cause of a technical glitch that briefly allowed customers to see other users’ transactions online — the latest in a series of technology issues affecting UK banks as they expand digital services.

The bank apologised after media reports revealed that customers using its mobile apps were able to view transactions belonging to other account holders. Users of Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland reported the problem, saying they could see the private transaction histories of complete strangers.

“We’re sorry that some customers experienced an issue viewing transactions in the app for a short time this morning,” a spokesperson said, adding that the problem had been resolved and that the bank was investigating what caused the incident.

The glitch has raised concerns about data security, particularly as UK banks increasingly rely on digital platforms to deliver services.

According to Britain’s cross-party Treasury Committee, the country’s nine largest banks and building societies experienced at least 803 hours of unplanned technology and system outages between January 2023 and February 2025, preventing millions of customers from accessing their money.

This is not the first time Lloyds Banking Group has faced technical disruptions. The bank experienced several outages in early 2025, including during key payday periods in January and February, which affected around 700,000 customers.

Unlike previous outages that mainly blocked access to accounts, the latest incident has sparked fresh concerns because it involved the potential exposure of sensitive financial information between users.