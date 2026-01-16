OGRA notifies reduction in imported LNG prices for January

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) of Pakistan has announced a reduction in LNG prices for January, issuing a formal notification to this effect, ARY News reported.

According to OGRA, imported LNG prices have been reduced by up to 5.26 percent for the current month, providing partial relief to gas consumers.

As per the notification, imported gas supplied to the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) system has been made cheaper by $0.55 per MMBtu. Following the reduction, the new LNG prices for the Sui Northern system have been fixed at $11.27 per MMBtu.

Similarly, OGRA has also reduced imported gas prices for the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) system. The authority announced a decrease of $0.56 per MMBtu, setting the new LNG prices for the Sui Southern system at $10.21 per MMBtu.

Officials said the adjustment in LNG prices is based on fluctuations in international market trends and contractual pricing mechanisms. The reduction reflects lower costs of imported LNG cargoes for January.

The revised LNG prices are expected to have a limited but positive impact on gas-related expenses, particularly for power generation and industrial sectors that rely heavily on imported LNG. However, analysts note that overall consumer relief may depend on how distribution companies pass on the reduced LNG prices.

OGRA regularly reviews and notifies LNG prices on a monthly basis in line with global energy market movements. The latest cut comes amid ongoing efforts to manage energy costs and stabilize gas supply in the country.

