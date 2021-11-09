LNG reference hearing adjourned till November 16

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad has adjourned the hearing of LNG reference against former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi till November 16, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Judge Azam Khan of the accountability court conducted the hearing of LNG reference. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi appeared before the court.

During the hearing, the gazette copy of the third NAB amendment ordinance was presented to the court. The judge sought arguments regarding the third NAB ordinance.

Barrister Qasim Abbasi gave the reference of the different legal points and the verdict of the Supreme Court (SC).

The prosecutor said that Engro Elengy Terminal Private Limited (EETPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) had signed the agreement till 2029. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Miftah Ismail had approved the provision of 200 per cent additional gas.

The prosecutor said that steps had been taken on the basis of EETPL by avoiding the warning of the Pakistan Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA). There is no legal capacity for such practice in the law, said the prosecutor.

During the hearing, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi came to the rostrum. After the permission of the judge, he said that he doesn’t want to get the benefit of the NAB ordinance. He said that they welcomed the NAB prosecutor to bring forth the facts that will benefit them.

Abbasi pleaded with the court to make NAB’s arguments part of the record.

Judge Azam Khan remarked that the arguments will be made part of the court proceedings.

Later, the accountability court adjourned the hearing of the LNG reference till November 16.

LNG reference

Ex-PM Abbasi, former finance minister Miftah Ismail, former managing director of the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) Sheikh Imranul Haq, ex-chairperson of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) Uzma Adil and others are named in the reference.

On November 16, the court had indicted all the accused. They pleaded not guilty and opted to contest the charges. Subsequently, the court directed the NAB prosecution to furnish evidence to back up the allegations against them.

Former PM Abbasi is accused of awarding an LNG Terminal-I contract to a firm at Port Qasim Karachi, at exorbitant rates.

