‘Loadshedding to be reduced during Eidul Azha holidays’

Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir said Wednesday that the loadshedding rate will be visibly reduced during Eidul Azha holidays, ARY News reported.

Khurram Dastgir said in a statement that the recent spell of rainfall increased the water level in dams and Tarbela Dam is generating 3,684 megawatts of electricity. He said that the permanent shortfall of electricity is 6,000 to 7,000 megawatts.

The federal minister said that the electricity generation was increased from Tarbela Dam which will reduce the loadshedding rate.

He claimed that the nationals will see a visible reduction in the duration of power outages during Eid festival while the current shortfall is 4,000 to 5,000 MW.

He added that the power supply will be improved by the next summer as 5,000 MW of additional electricity will be added to the national grid.

Dastgir said that the government will have to submit its reply to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on tariff rebasing. The coalition government wanted to shift the minimum financial burden to the nationals, said the minister.

On July 3, Dastgir had announced that loadshedding will not be ended on the occasion of Eidul Azha, however, the duration of power outages will be reduced.

During a press conference in Gujranwala, Power Minister Khurram Dastgir had said that loadshedding could not be ended this Eidul Azha, however, people will witness a reduced duration of power outages.

He had detailed that 720 megawatts power plant has been made operational from June 29. The issue of power outages will be addressed next summer after the operationalisation of the new mega project.

Dastgir had said that the power crisis was the result of the previous government as it had exhibited criminal negligence by delaying the purchases of the fuel. He added that the coal price was increased as compared to the previous year.

The record demand for electricity up to 30,000 MW was witnessed on July 30, whereas, the domestic consumers of the electricity suffered power-related problems due to the provision of electricity to the industries.

The federal minister had said that the Tarbela power plant will start generating 3,400 megawatts of electricity on July 7 which will gradually reduce the menace of loadshedding.

