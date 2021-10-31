Loans of over Rs22bn disbursed among youth: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said on Sunday the government has so far disbursed soft loans worth over Rs22 billion under the Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP).

In a statement, he said the loan disbursement has seen a significant increase as a large number of young people have started their own businesses after availing subsidised loans under this programme on merit.

Dar said loans of up to Rs3 billion are being approved for youngsters every month, vowing to disburse loans amounting to Rs100bn within the stipulated time.

On Oct 4, Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated his government’s much ambitious Kamyab Pakistan Programme (KPP) under which soft loans worth Rs1.4 trillion will be given to 3.7 million families.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony in Islamabad, Prime Minister Khan said that such a programme should have been launched 74 years back. “We made the biggest mistake 74 years ago. We thought we should first collect revenue and then the country would prosper. This was a wrong decision,” he lamented, stressing the need for zeroing in on public welfare to alleviate poverty in the country.

