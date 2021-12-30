Local bodies bill: Top Opposition parties in Sindh plan sit-in outside CM House   

KARACHI: Major opposition groups in the Sindh province and allies in the federal government, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), have decided to stage a sit-in outside Chief Minister House against recently passed local bodies bill from the assembly, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the PTI, MQM-P, and GDA have completed their consultation over the move to oppose the recently passed bill and decided to stage a sit-in outside the CM House unless their demands are accepted.

The grand sit-in outside CM House is likely to be held on January 07 and the opposition parties will reach out to other political groups for their support in this regard. Representatives from traders, civil society and lawyers will also be invited to the sit-in.

The Sindh Assembly had passed the amendment bill for a new local government (LG) system with a majority amid the strong protest from the opposition.

Opposition parties including Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) have strongly criticized the new law.

The assembly also passed the bill for giving powers to the mayor to head Solid Waste Management Board. It is important to mention here that Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had rejected the local bodies bill after raising objections.

During his speech, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that he asked the opposition to read the bill related to the new LG system once. He added that the government will welcome those who are willing to bring amendments to the bill.

