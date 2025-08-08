Punjab to introduce new local government system

LAHORE: The Local Government Bill 2025 has been approved by the Punjab Assembly’s Standing Committee on Local Government, ARY News reported.

Under the new Local Government Bill 2025, fresh constituency boundaries will be drawn for the upcoming local government elections, expected to be held in December 2025.

Deputy Commissioners will work with the Election Commission to manage the delimitation process.

The Local Government Bill 2025 will introduce a new local governance system in Punjab, including the creation of Union Councils, Tehsil Councils, Town Councils, Municipal Corporations, and Municipal Committees.

These bodies will have the power to collect local taxes and launch development projects.

The Local Government Bill 2025 also plans to set up district-level authorities for public services like sewage systems and clean drinking water. A Finance Commission will be formed to distribute funds fairly.

A previously debated clause, which proposed Deputy Commissioners as heads of district committees, has been changed.

Now, elected representatives will lead these committees, with DCs acting as co-chairpersons.

The Local Government Bill 2025 has been reviewed clause by clause in the committee and will soon be presented in the Punjab Assembly for final approval.

The Governor of Punjab will give the final sign-off.

