Local Govt Polls likely in next March or April in Sindh: Nasir Shah

SUKKUR: Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the local councils elections in Sindh will be held in next March or April, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

“We are making preparations for the local councils elections in province,” he said here.

“A law with regard to the local government elections will also be passed to empower the local government representatives,” he said.

Criticizing the central government Sindh minister said,” we are least hoping any good deed from the federal government.” “How to blame Sindh when the wheat flour and sugar have been expensive across the country,” Nasir Shah asked.

“The federal government is only politicking with allegations and revenge,” he alleged.

Talking on the opposition politics, Nasir Shah said,” When the People’s Party was part of the PDM, the alliance was successful. The alliance had to launch the long march on March 26 and we were engaged in preparations. Then the PML-N and Maulana demanded resignations from assemblies before the march”, he said.

Nasir Shah said that the People’s Party always prefers national interest and avoid point-scoring over it.

He said that the Sukkur Sports Complex project has been 70 percent completed. “It will be best sports complex of the international standard,” he claimed.

He also promised to bring solid-waste management in twin cities of Sukkur and Rohri.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!