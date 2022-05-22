VIRAL: People collect cooking oil as truck carrying it overturns

Locals in India collected cooking oil that overflowed from an overturned truck in cans without any concern for their safety.

An India-based news agency reported that the incident happened on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway.

According to the report, the driver lost control of the truck that carried 12,000 litres of processed cooking oil from Surat city. The oil started to spill from the overturned vehicle that headed to Mumbai.

The people came to the scene with cans and different vessels to collect the spilling oil. The incident affected the traffic for three hours.

As far as the driver was concerned, he suffered minor injuries.

It is pertinent to mention such incidents have proven to be deadly in the past.

At least 140 people were killed and more than 100 injured when an oil tanker overturned due to ‘over speeding’ on National Highway near Ahmedpur Sharqia, Bahawalpur on Sunday morning, ARY News reported.

Rescue officials said when the oil tanker overturned, leakage of oil started from the tanker and people of nearby localities started collecting oil from the tanker. Meanwhile, the tanker caught fire and exploded resulting in killings and injuries.

They said the tanker carried up to 25,000 litres of oil which caused a large number of fatalities when it caught fire.

Many bodies were burned beyond recognition and television pictures showed piles of burnt out motorcycles, apparently those of people who were collecting fuel or watching events unfold.

