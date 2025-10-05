Locals 'kill' India-backed militants in Balochistan’s Korki

QUETTA: The people of Balochistan once again stood firm against hostile elements after a group of India-backed militants launched an attack on peaceful residents in the Korki area of the province, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to sources, a fierce exchange of fire broke out between local tribes and the militants, resulting in the deaths of four terrorists and injuries to two others.

One member of the local tribe was martyred, while two others were wounded and later shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The confrontation reportedly began after militants refused repeated requests from tribal elders to vacate the area.

In response to what were described as the militants’ “nefarious intentions,” local residents took up arms to defend their land and community.

Tribal elders praised the bravery of those who resisted the assault, saying that the people of Balochistan have once again proven themselves to be a strong shield against the enemies of peace.

Security officials have not yet issued a formal statement, but local sources said the situation is now under control following the residents’ response.

Earlier, Pakistan military warned India that any future conflict with it could lead to “cataclysmic devastation” and the country will “resolutely respond, without any qualms or restraint”.

The statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) comes in the wake of provocative remarks by top Indian civil-military leadership and stressed that Pakistan would “not hold back” in such a case.

“We have noted with grave concern the delusional, provocative and jingoistic statements coming from the highest levels of the Indian security establishment.” the ISPR said.