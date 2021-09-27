Lock breakers’ gang active in Karachi’s Red Zone, rob three shops

KARACHI: A gang of lock breakers has in a spree of crimes broken locks of three shops and fled with cash and other valuables in Karachi’s red zone area, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to police, a gang of lock breakers has been active in the surroundings of the Governor House in the city’s sensitive red zone.

The gang in the first crime incident broken locks of a Travel Agency near the city’s landmark Metropole Hotel. In its second crime, the gang looted another travel agency in the locality, while in the third incident a showroom of carpets was robbed.

“The police and the department’s crime scene unit collected fingerprints and other evidence from the shops,” officials said.

“A travel agency had no CCTV cameras, while in other place surveillance cameras had technical fault, and the manager of the carpet showroom had shutdown cameras for three days,” according to police sources.